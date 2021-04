Good news.

Television show The Young Doctors is coming to DVD.

Many great actors featured on the show including Mark Holden.

He spoke to Denis Walter about his time on the show and playing Dr Greg Mason.

The first box set can be pre-ordered now from the website of Via Vision Entertainment and will be in stores from the June 16. https://viavision.com.au/shop/the-young-doctors-collection-one/