Denis Pagan reacts to stunning Victoria Derby win

Legendary AFL coach Denis Pagan claimed an amazing sporting double after his horse “Johnny Get Angry” won the $2 million Victoria Derby.

Pagan, who had only taken up racehorse training earlier this year joined Ox and Marko on Twilight Zone.

“I only wanted a restricted license and train my own horses. It took me two years to get it. And it just unfolded from there”, Pagan said.

The former North Melbourne and Carlton coach was full of praise for “Johnny Get Angry”.

“He’s a beautiful horse, very long legs – almost more like a giraffe. I really love him, he’s got a wonderful temperament.”

