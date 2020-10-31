3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Denis Pagan reacts to stunning Victoria Derby win

36 mins ago
The Twilight Zone
Denis PaganDerby Dayhorse racing

Legendary AFL coach Denis Pagan claimed an amazing sporting double after his horse “Johnny Get Angry” won the $2 million Victoria Derby.

Pagan, who had only taken up racehorse training earlier this year joined Ox and Marko on Twilight Zone.

“I only wanted a restricted license and train my own horses. It took me two years to get it. And it just unfolded from there”, Pagan said.

The former North Melbourne and Carlton coach was full of praise for “Johnny Get Angry”.

“He’s a beautiful horse, very long legs – almost more like a giraffe. I really love him, he’s got a wonderful temperament.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The Twilight Zone
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332