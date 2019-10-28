Denis Walter catches up with the stars of Ragtime the musical

The Production Company’s musical, RAGTIME, is about to make its Australian premiere in Melbourne.

The musical, based on the blockbuster 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the tale of new century in New York, and the race conflict and human rights struggles of the early 20th century.

Stars of the musical, Georgina Hopson and Adam Murphy, spoke to Denis Walter ahead of the opening of the show.

Ragtime opens on November 2 at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Press PLAY below to listen to the interview.