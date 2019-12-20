Denis Walter hosts his final Afternoons show at the Salvation Army
Denis Walter wrapped his final Afternoons show with a special Christmas lunch with Melburnians who need it most.
Marina Prior, John Foreman, Rob Mills, Candice Wyatt, Claymore’s William Hutton, Eric Bogle, singing tram driver Bruce Whalley and the cast of Come From Away, along with Darren and Andrew, joined him at Salvation Army HQ in Bourke Street to celebrate 11 wonderful years on Afternoons.
As in years past, Denis finished up by singing a Christmas tune — this year he chose ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.
Special thanks to LaManna, Chicken Central, Bertocchi, Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses, Hoyts Foods and Hamper World, who provided the goods and produce to feed needy Melburnians a delicious Christmas lunch.
