Denis Walter joins star-studded lineup to record isolation song for a good cause

3AW’s own Denis Walter has joined a slew of Australian music icons to record a song from home for a very good cause.

Denis was joined by artist including Sylvie Paladino, Bert and Patti Newton, Rhonda Burchmore and Dami Im, and the Aussie Pops Orchestra, for a special rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’.

The artists all individually recorded themselves singing and playing instruments at home, and their recordings were put together to raise funds for Support Act, a charity which is helping musicians, crew and music workers struggling to cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

John Foreman came up with the idea.

“People have done this for years, where you’ll be in one room of a recording studio and the next person is in the next room,” he told Denis Walter.

“I think people still need music at a time like this and the other thing is that there is a little message.”

If you’d like to donate to Support Act’s COVID-19 fundraiser you can do so at supportact.org.au

Press PLAY below for the track.

Press PLAY below to hear what John Foreman had to say about the song.

Image: Aussie Pops Orchestra