Denis Walter interrupts his dinner to perform for a good cause

10 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File


On Sunday night, 3AW’s own Denis Walter took time out from his dinner to lend a hand to a woman in need.

Denis was enjoying dinner with friends at the Port Campbell Hotel while, in the adjacent beer garden, a fundraiser was being held for a young mother of three who had recently had a stroke.

A member of the band playing at the fundraiser recognised Denis and asked him to join them on stage in the beer garden.

And he did — Denis performed his rendition of Proud Mary!


News
