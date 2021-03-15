Denis Walter on the shock passing of two showbiz greats

The Australian show business world was in shock last night with announcement of the passing of two greats coming within ten minutes of each other.

Just after 8pm Denis received notification from a family friend of the passing of Melbourne TV star Shirlene Clancy.

Australian show business historian Kevin Trask told Denis that Shirlene was a wonderful singer, with her career starting on Radio 3DB’s “Happy Gang” before moving across to Television to appear on “Sunnyside Up”. In later years she was a staple of the TVs “Penthouse club”.

Kevin also spoke of Shirlene’s unbeaten showbiz record.

Only ten minutes after receiving the sad news of Shirlene’s passing, publicist Lionel Midford informed Denis of the passing of one of Australia’s great singing voices and a star of the stage, Doug Parkinson.

Doug had only recently released a new album which Denis described as his greatest work to date.

Australian rock music historian Billy Pinnell spoke of Doug being a world class performer and a gentle, friendly, gifted man who was looking forward to touring in August this year with a Van Morrison tribute show.

*Note: An earlier version of this article inadvertently featured a photograph of Val Ruff instead of Shirlene Clancy. The author of this article, Simon Owens, is kicking himself quietly in a corner for the error.