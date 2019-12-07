Denis Walter to host 3AW Nights in 2020

3AW and Denis Walter are bringing evening radio back to Melbourne in 2020 with a new local program, 3AW Nights.

The move from 3AW Afternoons to Nights will allow Denis to continue delivering his voice to his loyal Victorian audience as well as attracting new listeners to the evening time slot.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the night with Melburnians, bringing them news and entertainment,” Denis said.

“I’m also looking forward to no morning peak-hour traffic!”

Walter has been the host of 3AW Afternoons since 2008, keeping the city up to date with news, interviews with local and international stars and a range of lifestyle content.

He is an OAM recipient for services to the performing arts and broadcast media and has been an integral part of the Australian entertainment industry throughout a singing career lasting over 40 years.

For Victorians he is an essential part of Christmas as a performer at Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, where he has appeared for more than half of his life.

“Denis is one of Australia’s most respected talents. Today’s announcement that his famous voice will be broadcast on 3AW Nights reinforces our commitment to Melbourne as we continue to provide a strong local presence across all parts of the day,” 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said.

Denis will commence hosting 3AW Nights from Monday, January 20, 2020.

A new Melbourne-based host for 3AW Afternoons will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tune into 3AW Afternoons from midday on Monday to hear Denis talk about his exciting new program.