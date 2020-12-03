Denis Walter responds to health department’s COVID-safe carolling advice

Carollers have been told to lower their voices and social distance as the festive period approaches.

Health Department advice says “singing softly” reduces the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

The Department of Health and Human Services advises that carollers sing outside or in well-ventilated rooms, physically distance with at least two metres between each person, perform short performances of under one hour, and sing softly.

3AW Nights host and Melbourne Christmas carol icon, Denis Walter, says he suspects whoever came up with the “sing softly” advice may not have been a fan of his voice.

“I think that rule might have been brought in by people who don’t like me singing!,” the Nights host joked.

But the advice won’t affect television and radio streams of this year’s Vision Australia Carols by Candlelight on Christmas eve.

“Carols on Channel Nine is going ahead as normal except for one major thing — no audience — and yet on boxing day the cricket is going ahead with 25,000 people,” Denis told Ross and Russel.

Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight will be simulcast on 3AW and Magic1278.

