3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Department of Transport assures the..

Department of Transport assures the West Gate Bridge is not sinking

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel

The Department of Transport has shot down reports that the West Gate Bridge is sinking.

The Herald Sun reports part of the bridge will have to be jacked up because it’s sinking in silty soil.

Head of transport services at the Department of Transport, Nick Foa, insists the bridge, which usually carries more than 200,000 vehicles a day, is safe.

“It’s perfectly safe, it’s on bedrock and it’s not going anywhere,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Foa said area affected by movement is on the approach to the bridge, not on the bridge itself.

“There’s a bit of differential movement in the approach to the bridge and we just need to make sure it’s a smooth ride for motorists,” he said.

“The bridge itself is not moving.”

Mr Foa said the movement is normal, and the work is part of a routine maintenance program.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332