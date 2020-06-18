Deputy Lord Mayor moves to reject new supervised injecting room site
Melbourne’s Deputy Lord Mayor will formally move to reject the Victorian government’s proposed supervised injecting room near the Queen Victoria Market.
Sally Capp’s deputy, Arron Wood, said the choice of location “doesn’t make sense” given its proximity to a major tourist attraction.
“It just doesn’t stack up,” he told Tom Elliott.
Councillor Wood also voiced his disappointed at the lack of consultation that went into the proposal, particularly local business and home owners.
“I’m going to stand up for our ratepayers,” he said.
