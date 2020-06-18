3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Deputy Lord Mayor moves to reject new supervised injecting room site

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Melbourne’s Deputy Lord Mayor will formally move to reject the Victorian government’s proposed supervised injecting room near the Queen Victoria Market.

Sally Capp’s deputy, Arron Wood, said the choice of location “doesn’t make sense” given its proximity to a major tourist attraction.

“It just doesn’t stack up,” he told Tom Elliott.

Councillor Wood also voiced his disappointed at the lack of consultation that went into the proposal, particularly local business and home owners.

“I’m going to stand up for our ratepayers,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332