Dermal filler warning: Almost 200 blinded by the procedure this year

Doctors are warning people looking to get cheek or lip dermal fillers to have the procedure performed by a doctor, following a rise in the number of cases of blindness caused by fillers.

Almost 200 people around the world have been blinded by the procedure this year, a 94 per cent increase on last year, according to a review in the journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr John Flynn, from the Australian College of Cosmetic Surgery, said only trained professionals should be administering dermal fillers.

“Training is a very important issue,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“Sadly many practitioners and many patients in Australia don’t realise these things and put them into the same context as having a facial.

“They’re actually medical procedures and they really are quite serious,” he said.

