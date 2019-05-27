Knife wielding gang’s violent Melbourne crime spree

Police are investigating a string of crimes perpetrated by knife wielding gang across Melbourne’s southern and western suburbs last night.

A group of four men of African appearance are believed to have been responsible for a string of aggravated burglaries and carjackings across the city.

Here’s how the events are believed to have unfolded:

8.40pm – Bentleigh East

The gang’s crime spree reportedly began with an aggravated burglary at a home in Pasadena Crescent, Bentleigh East at about 8.40pm last night.

Two occupants of the home were assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

The intruders fled with jewellery, computers, handbags and a black BMW.

The stolen BMW was later involved in an accident, colliding with a barrier on the West Gate Freeway.

The vehicle was found dumped nearby.

9.00pm – Port Melbourne

The gang approached a woman who was putting her child into her car in Anderson Street, Port Melbourne.

The woman was threatened with a knife and the intruders fled with her 2012 Hyundai i30.

Midnight – Derrimut

The gang broke into a home in Ivy Close, Derrimut, just after midnight.

The four occupants of the property were held hostage at knife point for thirty minutes.

One of the occupants, a 65-year-old man, is believed to have been beaten by one of the intruders.

The occupants dumped the Hyundai i30 they stole from Port Melbourne, and made off with a grey 2010 Mercedes sedan with the registration ‘XOB358’ and a black 2015 Honda HR-V, registration ‘1EY3DI’ were stolen from the property.

The two vehicles are still missing, and the gang remains on the run.

Police urge anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au