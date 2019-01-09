Derryn Hinch and criminal defence lawyer clash over merit of public paedophile register

Derryn Hinch has clashed with a criminal defence lawyer over the merits of a nationally public register for paedophiles.

Justice Party leader Hinch, who created the party with the register as his motivating factor, has won support from Peter Dutton on the matter.

However, some fear it would lead to vigilantism, as well as exposing victims and innocent relatives.

Fabiano Cangelosi from the Australian Lawyers Alliance says it’s a bad idea.

But Senator Hinch was having none of that.

Click PLAY below to hear the entire debate