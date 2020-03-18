3AW
Deserted Melbourne: CBD streets eerily quiet as COVID-19 fears escalate

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

As Melburnians practice social distancing, and many employees work from home, the city is unusually quiet today.

3AW Mornings listener Steve sent this photo (above) of a deserted Flinders Street Station.

Meanwhile, another listener, Paul, said the Queen Victoria Market was all but empty this morning.

“I spent a couple of hundred dollars. The shop keeper was almost begging for my money,” he told Neil Mitchell.

At 11am this morning Spring Street was virtually deserted.

A picture snapped by a listener (below) showed no cars, and just two lone figures near Parliament.

