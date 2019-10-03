3AW
Desperate friends stop traffic after house party stabbing

9 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital following a stabbing near Patterson Lakes.

The victim, 18, was attacked while at a house party in Edithvale about 1am.

His friends were driving him to hospital along the Frankston Freeway when they spotted a patient transport vehicle.

Recognising the seriousness of the man’s stab wounds, the transport crew called paramedics immediately.

The Langwarrin man was taken to The Alfred hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

