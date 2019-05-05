Desperate scenes on the Monash: Motorcyclist down, freeway closed

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a peak-hour crash that prompted the partial shutdown of the Monash Freeway.

All out-bound lanes were closed at Blackburn Road for about two hours from 8am after the incident involving a motorcycle between Ferntree Gully Road and Springvale Road.

Police believe the man got out of his car and was on the freeway when a truck struck him at around 8.20am.

Several motorists stopped to render assistance, some performing CPR.

Paramedics later arrived at the scene.

The man has been taken to The Alfred, where he is in a critical condition.

A second man was assessed by paramedics on the scene.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.