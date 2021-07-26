Desperate search for sisters missing from Little River

Police are calling for help to locate two Little River girls who went missing in the middle of the night.

Aruba, 12, and Bushra, 14, were last seen at a Calvert Road address about 2am on 26 July.

Police and family have concerns for their welfare due to their age and the length of time they have been missing.

Anyone who has seen the girls, or has information, is urged to Corio Police Station on 5247 3500.

