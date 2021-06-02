‘Desperate’ tourism council backs bid to move the Queen’s Birthday holiday

Tom Elliott has floated the idea of pushing back the Queen’s Birthday public holiday to later this month in a bid to help Victoria’s decimated tourism industry.

And it’s got the backing of the CEO of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council.

Felicia Mariani said she “smiled” when she heard Tom’s suggestion on 3AW Drive.

“Anything we can do to try and support the industry to recover, we’re going to need it desperately,” she said.

Ms Mariani said Wednesday’s lockdown extension was yet another “body blow” to an industry already struggling to survive.

Despite lockdown being due to end Friday week, James Merlino has already effectively “cancelled” the long weekend plans of many Victorians by saying Melburnians won’t be allowed to travel to regional Victoria.

“The resilience of the industry is waning,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock