Search becomes desperate as non-verbal boy spends freezing night lost

Volunteers have joined the large-scale search overnight for a young autistic boy missing north of Melbourne.

William Callaghan, 14, who is non-verbal, became separated from family on Mount Disappointment at Whittlesea yesterday afternoon.

He has no food, no water and wasn’t wearing warm clothes.

It was coldest morning in 10 months across Melbourne, with ‘feels like’ temperature well below zero.

The dog squad and air-wing all joined the search overnight, including locals.

Rayne Hammill was among the locals who helped search overnight.

“Freezing conditions,” he said.

“I’ve thrown in extra jackets and got some food. Just hoping someone finds him. Doesn’t have to be me, just someone.”

Anyone who sees Will is urged to call Triple Zero (000).