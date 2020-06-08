3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Search becomes desperate as non-verbal..

Search becomes desperate as non-verbal boy spends freezing night lost

22 mins ago
3aw news

Volunteers have joined the large-scale search overnight for a young autistic boy missing north of Melbourne.

Click PLAY to hear police update Ross and John

William Callaghan, 14, who is non-verbal, became separated from family on Mount Disappointment at Whittlesea yesterday afternoon.

He has no food, no water and wasn’t wearing warm clothes.

It was coldest morning in 10 months across Melbourne, with ‘feels like’ temperature well below zero.

The dog squad and air-wing all joined the search overnight, including locals.

Rayne Hammill was among the locals who helped search overnight.

“Freezing conditions,” he said.

“I’ve thrown in extra jackets and got some food. Just hoping someone finds him. Doesn’t have to be me, just someone.”

Anyone who sees Will is urged to call Triple Zero (000).

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332