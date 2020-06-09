William spends another night lost as searchers inundate Mt Disappointment

Click PLAY to hear police update Ross and John on Wednesday morning

There’s still no sign of a young autistic boy missing north of Melbourne after a second night of freezing temperatures.

William Callaghan, 14, who is non-verbal, became separated from family on Mount Disappointment at Whittlesea on Monday afternoon.

He has no food, no water and wasn’t wearing warm clothes.

Thermal imaging cameras were used as the search continued overnight.

Victoria Police told Ross and John they had 230 registered volunteers at Mt Disappointment yesterday and least another 50 or so just walking around by themselves.

Today they say

“We are so grateful for everyone’s help, but unless you’ve got a very specific skill or very knowledgeable in that area, we probably don’t need any more searchers than we had yesterday,” a police spokesperson told Ross and John.

Click PLAY to hear that conversation and update

The dog squad and air-wing all joined the search overnight, including locals.

Rayne Hammill was among the locals who helped search overnight.

“Freezing conditions,” he said.

“I’ve thrown in extra jackets and got some food. Just hoping someone finds him. Doesn’t have to be me, just someone.”

Anyone who sees Will is urged to call Triple Zero (000).