Four charged after violent St Kilda incident which left two police officers in hospital

Detectives have charged four people following a violent assault that left two police officers injured at St Kilda early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Fitzroy Street following a report of an alleged assault about 3am.

A 26-year-old St Kilda man, a 27-year-old Langwarrin man, a 25-year-old Langwarrin woman and a 38-year-old Frankston man were arrested on Sunday.

They’ve all been charged with two counts of assault police, affray, violent disorder, intentionally cause injury and other assault related offences.

Confronting vision of the incident was captured by a witness.

The alleged perpetrators have been condemned by Superintendent Tony Silva as behaving like “animals”.

Police Union secretary Wayne Gatt told Ross and John it’s the most “disgusting” attack seen in recent times.

“Ross I actually also want to thank the community for the support they’ve given our members,” Mr Gatt said.

“They put themselves in a position of risk and we want to thank them for that.”

WARNING: This vision is extremely confronting and may contain explicit language