Detectives seize 11 firearms and 1.7kg of the drug ice in dawn raids

Eight people have been arrested following early morning raids across Melbourne’s north-west, also seizing guns and drugs.

Police seized 1.7kg of ice and 11 firearms, four imitation firearms, a motorcycle, car and cash, all suspected to believed of being proceeds of crime.

Warrants were executed at six properties across Roxburgh Park, Epping, Hopetoun Park, Dallas and Thomastown.

Six men were arrested including two men aged 30 and 34 from Roxburgh Park, a 41-year-old man from Epping, a 42-year-old man from Hopetoun Park, a 29-year-old man from Dallas and a 30-year-old man from Thomastown.

They have been charged with multiple offences including traffick firearms, traffick a large commercial quantity of methyl-amphetamine and theft of motor vehicle.

All six men are currently in custody.

Two men had already been arrested in relation to the investigation.