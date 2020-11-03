‘Devastated’: Calls to ban the whip after another Melbourne Cup tragedy

There have been immediate calls to ban the whip after Irish stallion Anthony Van Dyck died in today’s Melbourne Cup.

The topweight racehorse pulled up 400 metres before the finish line with a fractured fetlock.

Spokesperson for The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses Elio Celotto says racehorses are being pushed beyond their limits.

“It’s simply unacceptable and we’re quite angry it’s allowed to continue,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“What we’d like to see is the whip abolished.

“It’s one of the main reasons why horses run when they’re tiring towards the end of the race… they’re running out of fear,” he said.

