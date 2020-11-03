3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Devastated’: Calls to ban the whip after another Melbourne Cup tragedy

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘Devastated’: Calls to ban the whip after another Melbourne Cup tragedy

There have been immediate calls to ban the whip after Irish stallion Anthony Van Dyck died in today’s Melbourne Cup.

The topweight racehorse pulled up 400 metres before the finish line with a fractured fetlock.

Spokesperson for The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses Elio Celotto says racehorses are being pushed beyond their limits.

“It’s simply unacceptable and we’re quite angry it’s allowed to continue,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“What we’d like to see is the whip abolished.

“It’s one of the main reasons why horses run when they’re tiring towards the end of the race… they’re running out of fear,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Tom Elliott
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332