‘He basically unleashed’: Grave fears following horrific New Zealand shooting

There are fears multiple people are dead after mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.

The critical incident has sent much of Christchurch into lockdown.

Dozens of people were shot at Al Noor Mosque by a man wearing military uniform on Friday afternoon.

The Bangladesh cricket team was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Emergency crews have also responded to reports of gunfire at the nearby Linwood Masjid mosque.

Shots have also been fired at Christchurch Hospital, which has activated its emergency plan and expects to treat up to 50 victims.

One person is in custody, but police admit “they’re unsure” if other people have been involved.

Footage of the shooting was live-streamed on in the internet.

“He basically unleashed,” Nadia Tolich from Newstalk ZB in New Zealand told 3AW Afternoons.

I’m horrified by the reports I’m following of the serious shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019