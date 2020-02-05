3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • DEVELOPING: Police responding to incident..

DEVELOPING: Police responding to incident in CBD

8 hours ago
3aw news
Word On The Street

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man following an incident in Melbourne’s CBD.

3AW was alerted to the heavy police presence on Wednesday afternoon.

A man was filmed driving a silver car erratically outside Flinders Street Station, in eerily similar fashion to the way James Gargasoulas did before he committed the Bourke Street massacre in 2017.

The Critical Incident Response Team and local police arrested the man at the intersection of William Street.

Police have established an exclusion zone – encompassing Flinders and King Street, Flinders Street and Market Street, Queensbridge, William and Flinders Street – as a precaution.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

The man remains in custody and will be interviewed shortly.

No one was injured during the incident.

It sparked massive delays on the train and tram networks.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.