DEVELOPING: Police responding to incident in CBD

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man following an incident in Melbourne’s CBD.

3AW was alerted to the heavy police presence on Wednesday afternoon.

A man was filmed driving a silver car erratically outside Flinders Street Station, in eerily similar fashion to the way James Gargasoulas did before he committed the Bourke Street massacre in 2017.

The Critical Incident Response Team and local police arrested the man at the intersection of William Street.

Police have established an exclusion zone – encompassing Flinders and King Street, Flinders Street and Market Street, Queensbridge, William and Flinders Street – as a precaution.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

The man remains in custody and will be interviewed shortly.

No one was injured during the incident.

It sparked massive delays on the train and tram networks.