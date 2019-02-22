Elderly woman dies following listeria outbreak at Dandenong South

An elderly woman has died and there are fears thousands of others may be at risk following a listeria outbreak.

A caller tipped off the Neil Mitchell program about the outbreak at the Dandenong South commercial food caterer, I Cook Foods, which was later confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The business has been shut down while health authorities investigate.

“They have tracked it to facility which provides meals on wheels,” Heidi Murphy explained.

“They have closed the facility until they are satisfied it is safe.”

The potentially deadly contamination made headlines last year after being linked to rockmelon nationwide.

