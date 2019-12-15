3AW
Diamond in the rough: Council workers search through tonnes of rubbish to find discarded diamond rings

7 hours ago
The Rumour File

Image: Truong Phuong Tram

A Melbourne council has gone above and beyond to help distraught residents who mistakenly threw away several diamond rings.

The anxious owners of the rings met the garbage truck when it arrived at the Stonnington waste transfer station, and made a desperate request to be allowed to search its contents for a bag containing the rings.

Stonnington Council workers, along with the owners of the rings, sifted through 25 tonnes of rubbish in search of the rings, which were found.

However, the council says this is a highly unusual situation, and they rarely allow such searches.

The council has urged residents to be careful what they toss, as most discarded items cannot be relocated.

