Dick Smith ramps up campaign for an Australian population plan

Australian entrepreneur Dick Smith has ramped up his campaign for a “population plan” for the country.

Mr Smith told Tom Elliott we were doing future generations a disservice.

He said Australia would have 100 million people living here at the end of the century, if current trends continued.

“8/10 Aussies believe we should have a population plan, but no political party ever talks about it,” Mr Smith said on 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Dick Smith