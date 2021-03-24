3AW
Didn’t vote at the council elections? A fine is officially on its way…

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Didn’t vote at the council elections? A fine is officially on its way…

Fines have begun to be issued to those who failed to vote at last year’s council elections in Victoria.

It’s an $83 fine.

Sue Lang, Director Communication and Engagement at the Victorian Electoral Commission, told Tom Elliott up to 350,000 fines would be issued.

“The money goes back to councils,” she said.

Ms Lang also revealed her “favourite” excuse she’d ever heard for not voting.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
