Diesel spill prompts West Gate Freeway delays

Delays are building on the West Gate Freeway after a diesel spill.

Three of four city-bound lanes are now closed near Montague Street after a truck broke down and the diesel was spilt.

MFB and Transurban crews are at the scene for the clean-up.

Delays are building quickly and drivers have been told to allow extra time and consider exiting earlier.

September 23, 2019

