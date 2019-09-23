3AW
Diesel spill prompts West Gate Freeway delays

1 min ago
Macquarie National News

Delays are building on the West Gate Freeway after a diesel spill.

Three of four city-bound lanes are now closed near Montague Street after a truck broke down and the diesel was spilt.

MFB and Transurban crews are at the scene for the clean-up.

Delays are building quickly and drivers have been told to allow extra time and consider exiting earlier.

(Photo: Department of Transport)

