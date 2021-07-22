3AW
‘Different creatures’: Sydney star in isolation speaks with 3AW

33 mins ago
Article image for ‘Different creatures’: Sydney star in isolation speaks with 3AW

Sydney star Callum Mills admits he was “pretty annoyed” to be pulled out of last Sunday’s clash with GWS at the last minute because of COVID-19 protocols.

Mills and three of his teammates were unable to play and are now in quarantine after they went to the rugby in Melbourne last week.

It’s been re-classified as a Tier 2 exposure site.

“It was a pretty annoying experience, to be honest,” Mills told 3AW.

He spoke with Sportsday on Thursday night.

“You turn into different creatures when you go into isolation,” Mills told 3AW.

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat!

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

