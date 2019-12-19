Fatal hit-run: Man mowed down after early morning altercation in Melbourne’s south-east

Image: Google Maps

A man was mowed down and killed in a fatal hit-run collision in Dingley Village in Melbourne’s south-east this morning.

Police say the man, aged in his 50s, fell from the top of a car and was dragged for about 30 metres along Spring Road.

The man’s death came after an altercation on nearby Toorak Drive.

A passer-by found the victim on the side of the road at 4.40am this morning.

“He’s called the emergency services and the paramedics have turned up, they’ve tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately his injuries were such that he died at the scene,” Detective Inspector Stuart McGregor told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

Police say they don’t know the exact circumstances surrounding the death, but are confident it was a hit-run.

“All indications are exactly that. We have marks on the road … we also have a number of witnesses who have provided us with some details of an altercation that had happened on a side street,” Detective McGregor said.

“This particular victim was, for whatever reason, on top of the car.

“He was on a bonnet at some stage and then came off and then got back on and was on the roof when he finally came off and met his demise.”

A gold-coloured Commodore, believed to be the car involved in the hit-run, was found dumped at the end of Spring Road.

Detective Inspector McGregor urged those involved in the death to come forward.

“We believe we’ll have some really good suspects by the end of the day,” he said.

“So whoever it is out there that knows they’re involved in this, I would suggest that you’re better off coming forward before we come and get you.”

The man killed is yet to be formally identified.

The hit-run brings the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 261, up from 206 at the same time last year.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dash cam footage or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.