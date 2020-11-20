3AW
Dining with Den – Almond and coriander chicken with lemon mayonnaise

2 hours ago
Denis Walter
Article image for Dining with Den – Almond and coriander chicken with lemon mayonnaise

Almond and coriander chicken

1 and a half cups (180g) of almond meal

2 teaspoons dried chili flakes

Half a cup of finely chopped fresh coriander

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon rind

2 eggs

4 x 200 breast fillets

1/3 cup (50g) of plain flour

Vegetable oil, for shallow-frying

Lemon mayonnaise 

2/3 cup (200g) of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon rind

1 teaspoon of honey

1/4 cup (60ml) lemon juice

Combine in a small bowl

Method for almond and coriander chicken

  1. Preheat oven to 200C/220C fan-forced
  2. Make lemon mayonnaise
  3. Combine meat, chili, coriander and rind in shallow medium bowl. Whisk eggs lightly in another shallow medium bowl. Coat chicken in flour and shake off excess. Dip chicken in egg then coat in meal mixture
  4. Heat oil in large frying pan, cook chicken in batches until brown. Place chicken on oven tray, bake, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until cooked. Slice chicken into thick pieces, serve with mayonnaise
