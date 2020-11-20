Dining with Den – Almond and coriander chicken with lemon mayonnaise
Almond and coriander chicken
1 and a half cups (180g) of almond meal
2 teaspoons dried chili flakes
Half a cup of finely chopped fresh coriander
1 tablespoon finely grated lemon rind
2 eggs
4 x 200 breast fillets
1/3 cup (50g) of plain flour
Vegetable oil, for shallow-frying
Lemon mayonnaise
2/3 cup (200g) of mayonnaise
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon rind
1 teaspoon of honey
1/4 cup (60ml) lemon juice
Combine in a small bowl
Method for almond and coriander chicken
- Preheat oven to 200C/220C fan-forced
- Make lemon mayonnaise
- Combine meat, chili, coriander and rind in shallow medium bowl. Whisk eggs lightly in another shallow medium bowl. Coat chicken in flour and shake off excess. Dip chicken in egg then coat in meal mixture
- Heat oil in large frying pan, cook chicken in batches until brown. Place chicken on oven tray, bake, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until cooked. Slice chicken into thick pieces, serve with mayonnaise