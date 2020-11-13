3AW
 Dining with Den – Broccoli & Potato Soup

2 hours ago
Denis Walter
Article image for  Dining with Den – Broccoli & Potato Soup

Broccoli & Potato Soup (recipetineats.com.au)

Ingredients

• 40g / 3 tbsp unsalted butter
• 1 small onion , finely chopped
• 2 garlic cloves , minced
• 1/3 cup flour
• 2 cups milk , any fat %
• 2 cups chicken broth/stock , low sodium
• 2 cups water
• 1 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp black pepper
• 800 g / 1.6 lb potato , peeled and cut into 1.25 / 1/2″ cubes (Note 1)
• 5 cups broccoli, small florets (1 large head, ~300g/10oz, Note 1)
• 1+ cups grated cheese , cheddar or tasty (or other of choice)

GARNISH, OPTIONAL

▢ Cook bacon pieces (highly recommended)
▢ Shallots/scallions , finely sliced
▢ Grated cheese

Instructions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 3 minutes or until onion is softened.
  • Add flour and mix into onion mixture. Cook for 30 seconds.
  • While stirring, slowly pour the milk in and keep mixing as it turns into a thickish paste that’s mostly smooth. Use a whisk to make it smooth if needed.
  • Add chicken stock, water, salt and pepper. Stir, then add potato.
  • Bring to simmer then adjust heat so it’s simmering gently. Cook for 8 minutes (no lid) or until potato is almost cooked. Stir occasionally so the base doesn’t catch.
  • Add broccoli and stir. Cook for 2 minutes (or until broccoli is cooked to your liking), then take the pot off the stove.
  • Stir through cheese (I use 1 cup) – broth soup be nicely thickened. Add more salt if needed.
  • Ladle into bowls and top with garnishes of choice.
Denis Walter
News
