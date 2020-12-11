3AW
Dining with Den – Chicken Katsu & Curry Sauce

48 mins ago
Denis Walter
Article image for Dining with Den – Chicken Katsu & Curry Sauce

CHICKEN KATSU & CURRY SAUCE

INGREDIENTS –

Vegetable oil, for shallow frying

2 chicken breasts, cut in half horizontally

2 eggs

200g panko breadcrumbs

50g butter

1 onion, diced

Handful of beans

1 carrot, diced

3 tbsp plain flour, plus an extra ¾ cup for crumbing

3 tsp curry powder

1 tbsp garam masala

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

600ml chicken stock

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Rice, to serve

Pickled radish, to serve

METHOD –

Par boil the carrots and beans.

Melt the butter in a sauté pan, add the flour and with a wooden spoon constantly stir over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes to cook out the flour. Add the vegetables. Cook for 4-5 minutes until they have softened and lightly caramelised, then whisking in the stock, little by little until thick and glossy. Add the spices and cook for a further minute then add the soy, sugar and vinegar and mix through. Ensure the veggies are cooked enough but no too soft.

Line up the chicken between two pieces of baking paper. With a meat mallet or a rolling pin, pound to tenderise and flatten. Place the flour in a shallow bowl. In another lightly beat the eggs with a little water and a pinch of salt. In the third bowl add the crumbs. Lightly flour each piece of chicken, dip in the egg wash, shake excess off then coat in the breadcrumbs.

Heat oil in a large pan and fry chicken katsu for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden. Drain excess oil on a tray lined with a rack.

Slice chicken into three pieces and serve with rice and a generous spoonful of curry sauce.

This recipe is derived from Justin Schofield and Everyday Gourmet on Channel 10

