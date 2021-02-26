Dining with Den – Crispy Honey Chilli Beef

CRISPY HONEY CHILLI BEEF

Ingredients

400g of beef strips

½ cup of cornflour

Vegetable oil

1 tsp of sesame seeds

2 tbsp finely sliced spring onions

Marinade

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy

1 garlic clove finely grated

Stir Fry Sauce

3 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy sauce

2 tbsp Shaoxing wine

1/3 cup honey

2 tbsp white vinegar

¼ tsp chilli flakes ( to taste )

Method

Combine beef with marinade ingredients. Leave for 15 minutes.

Fill a wok or saucepan to 1/3 capacity with vegetable oil. Heat on high to 165C. Put wooden spoon in when hot and if small bubbles form the oil is ready.

Take half the beef strips and cover with cornflour. Then add to the hot oil for 3 to 4 minutes or until crispy. Drain on a paper towel and then do the same with remaining beef.

Heat a clean wok or saucepan. Add light soy, dark soy, hoisin, Shaoxing wine, honey and vinegar. Allow to simmer for 2 mins. or until the sauce thickens slightly. Stir through the chilli flakes. Now add the beef. Cook the beef until coated.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with steamed rice.