3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dining with Den – Crispy Honey..

Dining with Den – Crispy Honey Chilli Beef

4 hours ago
Denis Walter
Article image for Dining with Den – Crispy Honey Chilli Beef

CRISPY HONEY CHILLI BEEF

Ingredients

400g of beef strips

½ cup of cornflour

Vegetable oil

1 tsp of sesame seeds

2 tbsp finely sliced spring onions

Marinade

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy

1 garlic clove finely grated

Stir Fry Sauce

3 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy sauce

2 tbsp Shaoxing wine

1/3 cup honey

2 tbsp white vinegar

¼ tsp chilli flakes ( to taste )

 

Method

Combine beef with marinade ingredients. Leave for 15 minutes.

Fill a wok or saucepan to 1/3 capacity with vegetable oil. Heat on high to 165C. Put wooden spoon in when hot and if small bubbles form the oil is ready.

Take half the beef strips and cover with cornflour. Then add to the hot oil for 3 to 4 minutes or until crispy. Drain on a paper towel and then do the same with remaining beef.

Heat a clean wok or saucepan. Add light soy, dark soy, hoisin, Shaoxing wine, honey and vinegar. Allow to simmer for 2 mins. or until the sauce thickens slightly. Stir through the chilli flakes. Now add the beef. Cook the beef until coated.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with steamed rice.

 

 

Denis Walter
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332