3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dining with Den – Extra Crispy..

Dining with Den – Extra Crispy Corn Fritters

7 mins ago
Denis Walter
Article image for Dining with Den – Extra Crispy Corn Fritters

EXTRA CRISPY CORN FRITTERS

Ingredients

¼ cup plain flour
¼ cup cornflour
¼tsp bicarb soda ( baking soda )
1 egg
2 tbsp milk
2 cups of fresh corn kernels
½ cup of grana padano or parmesan
½ cup coriander leaves roughly chopped
½ cup vegetable oil
Oil spray
Sour cream, avocado sauce or ketchup to serve

Method

Place flour, corn flour and bicarb soda in a bowl. Mix to combine.
Add egg and milk then mix to lumpy
Add corn, Grana Padano ( or Parmesan ), spring onions and coriander. Mix until corn is coated in batter.
Add enough oil to cover base of fry pan and turn on to medium high heat. Spray the underside of a spatula with oil spray (to stop batter from sticking when you flatten each fritter).
Place ¼ of batter in frypan then flatten with spatula to 1cm thick. Repeat with 2 or 3 more. DO NOT CROWD PAN.
Cook for 3 minutes until golden and crisp then flick over to cook 2nd side.
Transfer to a rack on a baking tray and put in low temp. oven to keep warm.
Serve with sauce of choice for dunking.
Makes 8 or 9

Avocado Sauce

Puree 1 medium avo with ¼ cup sour cream, 2 tbs lime or lemon juice, and ¼ cup of finely chopped coriander leaves. Season to taste.

Denis Walter
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332