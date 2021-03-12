Dining with Den – Extra Crispy Corn Fritters

EXTRA CRISPY CORN FRITTERS

Ingredients

¼ cup plain flour

¼ cup cornflour

¼tsp bicarb soda ( baking soda )

1 egg

2 tbsp milk

2 cups of fresh corn kernels

½ cup of grana padano or parmesan

½ cup coriander leaves roughly chopped

½ cup vegetable oil

Oil spray

Sour cream, avocado sauce or ketchup to serve

Method

Place flour, corn flour and bicarb soda in a bowl. Mix to combine.

Add egg and milk then mix to lumpy

Add corn, Grana Padano ( or Parmesan ), spring onions and coriander. Mix until corn is coated in batter.

Add enough oil to cover base of fry pan and turn on to medium high heat. Spray the underside of a spatula with oil spray (to stop batter from sticking when you flatten each fritter).

Place ¼ of batter in frypan then flatten with spatula to 1cm thick. Repeat with 2 or 3 more. DO NOT CROWD PAN.

Cook for 3 minutes until golden and crisp then flick over to cook 2nd side.

Transfer to a rack on a baking tray and put in low temp. oven to keep warm.

Serve with sauce of choice for dunking.

Makes 8 or 9

Avocado Sauce

Puree 1 medium avo with ¼ cup sour cream, 2 tbs lime or lemon juice, and ¼ cup of finely chopped coriander leaves. Season to taste.