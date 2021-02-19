Dining with Den – Firecracker Sauce (for chicken stir fry)

Firecracker Sauce (for chicken stir fry)

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

1 tsp chili flakes

2 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1, 2 or 3 tbsp Sriracha sauce ( beware the heat blast )

5 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp of water

Method

Into a lightly oiled fry-pan on medium heat add garlic and chili flakes.

Once the mixture is fragrant add all the other ingredients. Thoroughly combine

The mixture should thicken but you may need to add a little cornflour and water.

Drain sauce through a sieve prior to serving if you wish to lessen the garlic taste.

Serve with chicken pork or anywhere you want a quick burst of heat added to a dish. Add finely chopped spring onions and sesame seeds for colour and extra taste.

The attached photo was 600g of chicken breast dipped in cornflour. The capsicum ginger and onion were cooked in a separate pan then added to the browned chicken pieces before adding the firecracker sauce to serve. I usually double the firecracker sauce mixture.