Dining with Den – Macaroni Cheese ( with chili )
MACARONI CHEESE ( with chili ) based around Matt Preston’s recipe
INGREDIENTS
500g of macaroni
2 cups roughly torn day old bread
140g butter
80g plain flour
1 litre of milk
500g tasty cheese
Chili flakes ( optional )
100g Grana Padano cheese ( or Parmesan )
½ tspn nutmeg
Sea salt and cracked black pepper
METHOD
Pre heat oven to 200 degrees C
Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook macaroni to packet instructions
less 2 minutes as the Mac will continue to cook in the oven.
Make your breadcrumbs while the macaroni is cooking. Slightly stale bread in
thumbnail size pieces is the perfect addition for the top.
Heat 80g of the butter in heavy based fry pan at medium heat. Add flour and
stir constantly with a wooden spoon. When it starts to thicken gradually add
the milk.
Add 350g of the tasty cheese, chili flakes, Grana Padano ( or Parmesan ) and
cooked pasta and stir over medium heat until the cheese is melted and a gooey consistency is achieved. Add any remaining cheese to breadcrumbs for topping. Season with salt and pepper and nutmeg
Pour in large baking dish, then add breadcrumbs and remaining cheese before
brushing extra melted butter over the top
Cook in oven for 20 mins. Until crispy and golden brown on top.
Serve with a side salad to lessen the guilt of this stunning comfort food