Dining with Den – Macaroni Cheese ( with chili )

MACARONI CHEESE ( with chili ) based around Matt Preston’s recipe

INGREDIENTS

500g of macaroni

2 cups roughly torn day old bread

140g butter

80g plain flour

1 litre of milk

500g tasty cheese

Chili flakes ( optional )

100g Grana Padano cheese ( or Parmesan )

½ tspn nutmeg

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

METHOD

Pre heat oven to 200 degrees C

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook macaroni to packet instructions

less 2 minutes as the Mac will continue to cook in the oven.

Make your breadcrumbs while the macaroni is cooking. Slightly stale bread in

thumbnail size pieces is the perfect addition for the top.

Heat 80g of the butter in heavy based fry pan at medium heat. Add flour and

stir constantly with a wooden spoon. When it starts to thicken gradually add

the milk.

Add 350g of the tasty cheese, chili flakes, Grana Padano ( or Parmesan ) and

cooked pasta and stir over medium heat until the cheese is melted and a gooey consistency is achieved. Add any remaining cheese to breadcrumbs for topping. Season with salt and pepper and nutmeg

Pour in large baking dish, then add breadcrumbs and remaining cheese before

brushing extra melted butter over the top

Cook in oven for 20 mins. Until crispy and golden brown on top.

Serve with a side salad to lessen the guilt of this stunning comfort food