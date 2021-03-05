Dining with Den – Mini Meatloaf
Mini Meatloaf
Ingredients
1 kg beef mince
Half a red onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
125g of rolled oats
1 large egg
125ml milk
Potato topping
750g washed potatoes
200 ml milk
20g butter, melted
Salt flakes
Freshly ground black pepper
40 g butter
60 g grated cheese to top
Glaze
125 ml tomato sauce
1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon of mustard (Dijon is best)
Half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper
Method
Pre-heat the oven to 180c
To make the potato topping, peel and cut the potatoes into large chunks. Keep the peel aside. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan of cold water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat just a bit and when cooked, turn off the heat, drain the potatoes, and return them to the hot dry saucepan to steam dry.
When the potatoes are cooking, place the milk and potato peelings in another saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to a low simmer for about 10 minutes to release the starch from the skins but most of all flavour the milk. Turn off the heat and leave to sit.
Mash the potatoes with the butter, salt and pepper, strain the milk and add to the potatoes a bit at a time until you have a smooth consistency. Keep warm until ready to use.
To make the meatloaf, mix the mince, onion and garlic together. Stir in the oats, then add the egg and mix. Stir in the milk. Pull mixture together but do not overwork it. Season with salt and pepper.
Lightly spray a 6-hole giant muffin tin with oil. Press the meat mixture into each hole until about three-quarters full. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
To make the glaze, heat all the glaze ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat until it looks thick and syrupy. Take and adjust the seasoning. Add a little Worcestershire sauce if it’s too thick.
Take the tin out of the oven and brush each mini meatloaf with a generous layer of glaze. Return to the oven and bake for a further 10 minutes.
Remove the tin from the oven and change the oven setting to grill.
Top each meatloaf with lashings of warm mashed potato. Run a knife around the edge to prevent the potato sticking to the edge of the tin. Brush the butter and sprinkle grated cheese over the top, slide under the grill for a couple of minutes until a golden crust forms.