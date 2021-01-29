3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dining with Den – Mushroom Ginger..

Dining with Den – Mushroom Ginger and Pea Spaghetti

4 hours ago
Denis Walter
Article image for Dining with Den – Mushroom Ginger and Pea Spaghetti

Mushroom Ginger & Pea Spaghetti

350g spaghetti

150 g sugar snap peas ( trim ends )

2tsp red miso paste

50g unsalted butter

1tbs olive oil

200g Swiss brown mushrooms

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1tsp sherry vinegar

½ cup cream

Grated Grana Padano cheese ( or Parmesan )

1 tablespoon of either fresh ginger or ginger powder

Method

Cook spaghetti to packet instructions and add sugar snap peas about 2 minutes prior to completion.

Reserve half a cup of pasta water.

Mix miso and butter into a smooth paste.

Heat oil and cook mushrooms for five minutes ( or until well browned )

Add garlic for a minute then vinegar to dissolve pan juices.

Add miso butter, ginger and cream, bring to a simmer and combine.

Add spaghetti & reserved pasta water and cook until spaghetti is warm enough to serve.

Once plated sprinkle your desired amount of Grana Padano or Parmesan and serve with your favourite crusty bread and maybe a small salad.

 

Denis Walter
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332