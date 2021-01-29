Dining with Den – Mushroom Ginger and Pea Spaghetti

Mushroom Ginger & Pea Spaghetti

350g spaghetti

150 g sugar snap peas ( trim ends )

2tsp red miso paste

50g unsalted butter

1tbs olive oil

200g Swiss brown mushrooms

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1tsp sherry vinegar

½ cup cream

Grated Grana Padano cheese ( or Parmesan )

1 tablespoon of either fresh ginger or ginger powder

Method

Cook spaghetti to packet instructions and add sugar snap peas about 2 minutes prior to completion.

Reserve half a cup of pasta water.

Mix miso and butter into a smooth paste.

Heat oil and cook mushrooms for five minutes ( or until well browned )

Add garlic for a minute then vinegar to dissolve pan juices.

Add miso butter, ginger and cream, bring to a simmer and combine.

Add spaghetti & reserved pasta water and cook until spaghetti is warm enough to serve.

Once plated sprinkle your desired amount of Grana Padano or Parmesan and serve with your favourite crusty bread and maybe a small salad.