Dining with Den – Nationalist Guacamole

By Denis Walter

This is based on a recipe by well known Mexican chef Martha Ortiz… I have altered 2 things which you’ll see in the ingredients list.

Ingredients

2 large onions finely chopped

425 ml of lemon juice

4 avocados

115g of coriander leaves ( optional if you hate coriander )

85g Serrano chillies de-seeded, de-veined and chopped ( or long red chilli if you like it milder )

salt and ground pepper

30g pomegranate seeds ( I used extra chopped long red chilli … the pomegranate I bought was a bit sad and lacked colour )

Crumbed ricotta

Method

Marinate onion in lemon juice for 30 minutes …drain and set aside.

Mash the avocado and add coriander, marinated onion and chillies. Season with salt and pepper.

Make a mound on a plate and scatter over pomegranate seeds ( or extra chopped chilli ) and ricotta .