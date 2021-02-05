Dining with Den – Neil Perry’s veal cotoletta

Neil Perry’s veal cotoletta

Ingredients

4 x 250g veal cutlets

1 cup of milk

1 egg

Sea salt

1 cup of plain flour

3 cups of day old breadcrumbs ( dried slightly in the oven )

8 tbsp olive oil

8 tbsp unsalted butter

Lemon wedges to serve

Method

Place cutlets between grease proof paper and beat with a mallet or rolling pin until thin.

Place milk and egg in a shallow bowl, season with salt….whisk to combine..Place breadcrumbs and flour on separate plates …dip veal in flour and shake off excess. Then put veal into egg mixture and let excess drip off. Place veal into breadcrumbs and coat evenly.

Heat oven for keeping cutlets warm once cooked. Melt 2 tbsp of oil and 2 tbsp of butter in a large non stick pan on medium heat. Cook veal for 3 minutes and then turn and cook for a further 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper and place in warmed oven. Repeat with other cutlets and then serve with your favourite veggies or a favourite salad.