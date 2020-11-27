Dining with Den – Rice Salad

Ingredients:

330g medium-grain brown rice

1 red capsicum

1 yellow capsicum

1 large zucchini

4 spring onions

1 tin corn kernels

40g sultanas

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

Dressing:

1 tablespoon of lemon

60 ml olive oil

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon wholegrain mustard

Salt and pepper

Combine the rice, following the packet instructions, then set aside to cool slightly.

Finely dice the capsicum and the zucchini and put in a large salad bowl. Thinly slice the spring onions and add to the bowl. Drain the tin of corn and add to the bowl along with sultanas and sunflower seeds. Add the warm rice and give everything a really good mix.

For the dressing, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, honey and mustard in a jar. Season with salt and pepper, put the lid on and give it a good shake. Taste and adjust the flavours as needed. Pour over the salad and mix through.

Feeds 6 as a main or 10 as a side.