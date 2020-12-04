3AW
  • Dining with Den – Spanish eggs

Dining with Den – Spanish eggs

1 hour ago
Denis Walter
Article image for Dining with Den – Spanish eggs

INGREDIENTS:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 red onion, sliced into thin wedges
45g (1/4 cup) thinly sliced roasted red capsicum (pepper) strips
800g tin chopped tomatoes
3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, plus extra toto garnish
4 eggs
extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling chargrilled bread, to serve.

METHOD:

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the onion softens.

Add the capsicum and stir-fry together, stir the tomato and parsley through.

Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Bring to the boil and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the tomato mixture is thick (You can cool and refrigerate the mixture at this stage, and reheat just before using, although I prefer to use it straight away).

Preheat the barbecue grill or hotplate too high.

Sit four 375-500ml (13-17 fl oz/1 1 1/2 – 2 cup) heatproof dishes on the barbecue to heat up. Spoon about 1 cup of the mixture into each dish and let it get bubbling hot. Use a spoon to make a hollow in the middle of each one, then crack an egg into each dish.

Cover each dish with foil or a small plate and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the egg whites are firm and the yolks are soft.

Serve hot, with a sprinkling of parsley and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, with warm chargrilled bread on the side.

Denis Walter
