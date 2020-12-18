Dining with Den – Spicy Larb
Spicy Larb ( Donna Hay style)
Ingredients
The Rice
¼ cup long grained rice
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp. caster sugar
2 carrots finely shredded
2 spring onions thinly sliced
Coriander and Thai basil leaves to serve
Chicken and Pork Larb
500g chicken mince
500 pork mince
4 Kaffir lime leaves ( thinly sliced )
2 tbsp. ginger ( grated )
2 tbsp. chopped coriander root
4 cloves of garlic ( crushed )
2 tbsp. lime juice
2 tbsp. fish sauce
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 lemongrass stalk ( bruised )
Half cup of chicken stock
Use extra chili is you like it hot
Method
Step 1
Place rice in a frying pan over medium heat. Cook stirring occasionally, 12 to 15 mins. or until brown. Set aside to cool. Once cool crush using a mortar and pestle.
Step 2
Larb – place chicken and pork plus lime leaves, chili, ginger, coriander root, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce and sugar in a large bowl and mix to combine.
Step 3
Heat wok over high heat and cook meat mixture and lemongrass for around 20 minutes or until browned. Discard lemongrass and stir through the chicken stock PLUS 1 tbsp. crushed toasted rice. Keep warm.
Whisk vinegar and sugar in a large bowl until combined. Add carrot and spring onion and toss.
If the mixture is a little dry add more chicken stock.
Step 4
Serve with remaining toasted rice, carrot salad, steamed rice and thai basil and coriander leaves.