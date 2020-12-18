3AW
Dining with Den – Spicy Larb

5 hours ago
Denis Walter
Article image for Dining with Den – Spicy Larb

Spicy Larb (  Donna Hay style)

Ingredients

The Rice

¼ cup long grained rice

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp. caster sugar

2 carrots finely shredded

2 spring onions thinly sliced

Coriander and Thai basil leaves to serve

Chicken and Pork Larb

500g chicken mince

500 pork mince

4 Kaffir lime leaves ( thinly sliced )

2 tbsp. ginger ( grated )

2 tbsp. chopped coriander root

4 cloves of garlic ( crushed )

2 tbsp. lime juice

2 tbsp. fish sauce

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 lemongrass stalk ( bruised )

Half cup of chicken stock

Use extra chili is you like it hot

Method

Step 1

Place rice in a frying pan over medium heat. Cook stirring occasionally, 12 to 15 mins. or until brown. Set aside to cool. Once cool crush using a mortar and pestle.

Step 2

Larb – place chicken and pork plus lime leaves, chili, ginger, coriander root, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce and sugar in a large bowl and mix to combine.

Step 3

Heat wok over high heat  and cook meat mixture and lemongrass for around 20 minutes or until browned. Discard lemongrass and stir through the chicken stock PLUS 1 tbsp. crushed toasted rice. Keep warm.

Whisk vinegar and sugar in a large bowl until combined. Add carrot and spring onion and toss.

If the mixture is a little dry add more chicken stock.

Step 4

Serve with remaining toasted rice, carrot salad, steamed rice and thai basil and coriander leaves.

