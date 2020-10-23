Dining with Den – Veal Marengo

1kg of veal shoulder cut in 3 cm cubes (alternatively use pork or chicken)

1½ medium to large onions finely sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

250g button mushrooms (wiped)

200ml white wine

200ml tomato puree (passata)

1 bouquet garni (2 sprigs of thyme, 1 bay leaf and 3 sprigs of parsley attached together)

1 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

For the croutons

2 slices of bread, edges cut off

2 tbsp olive oil

Method

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil and butter on high and brown the meat in 2 batches to achieve the best coloration

Add the onions and stir to give them a nice coloration and add the flour stirring for a minute or so.

Add the garlic, wine and tomato puree. Add the bouquet garni and season with salt and pepper.

Cover the pan with a lid and cook on a simmer for 1h or until the meat is tender.

Add the mushrooms, stirring gently so they are well blended with the meat and cook for a further 10 minutes with the lid on.

Make the croutons: cut the bread into small triangles or any shape you like. Place the oil in a frying pan and fry these croutons quickly on both sides.

Pour the veal stew in a serving dish, sprinkle with parsley and place the croutons around.