3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Disappointment as government rules out..

Disappointment as government rules out electric car subsidy

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Disappointment as government rules out electric car subsidy

The federal government has ruled out creating a subsidy for electric vehicles, instead asking businesses to buy fleets and hoping it will create a strong second-hand market.

Chris Nash, President of Australian Electric Vehicle Association, told Tom Elliott the concept would work eventually but was “kicking the can down the road”.

“We certainly had higher hopes than what we’ve ended up with,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332