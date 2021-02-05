Disappointment as government rules out electric car subsidy

The federal government has ruled out creating a subsidy for electric vehicles, instead asking businesses to buy fleets and hoping it will create a strong second-hand market.

Chris Nash, President of Australian Electric Vehicle Association, told Tom Elliott the concept would work eventually but was “kicking the can down the road”.

“We certainly had higher hopes than what we’ve ended up with,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock