‘Disgraceful hypocrisy’: St Kilda homeless camp dismantled ahead of LGBTIQ hub opening

A largely indigenous homeless camp was abruptly dismantled on Saturday night, ahead of the official opening of the new $50 million Victorian Pride Centre on Sunday.

St Kilda locals say the rough sleepers, who have been camping outside the pride centre site on Fitzroy Street for years, were moved on by police and council officers at about 10pm on Saturday night.

Neil Mitchell says it’s a case of “obscene political window dressing” and “disgraceful hypocrisy”.

“They carefully washed down the street so the Premier wouldn’t get his shoes dirty,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“This strip, this part of the street, has for years been a camp for these indigenous homeless people.

“The authorities came along, they moved on these people who might have dirtied the photo opportunity. They moved them on, not to help them, but to make things looks better!

“Somebody made this decision — we’ve asked the police, we’ve asked the council. Perhaps it was the Premier’s advanced public relations crew.

“Whoever it was needs to stand up and explain why appearances are more important than solutions.”

David emailed Neil Mitchell to tell him he saw the group’s belongings “being dumped into the tray of a vehicle”.

Meanwhile, St Kilda local Scott Haywood witnessed the rough sleepers being moved on.

“They’ve been left completely alone for two years and, as you say, the hypocrisy really stands out when you see them coming in and moving them on, sweeping them aside, literally the night before the opening of the pride centre,” he said.

“It’s incredible.”

The rough sleepers have now returned to the strip.

